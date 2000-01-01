Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UHT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UHT
- Market Cap$1.259bn
- SymbolNYSE:UHT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
- Currency
- ISINUS91359E1055
Company Profile
Universal Health Realty is a health-care REIT, with a property portfolio spanning hospitals, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. Over half of the firm's properties are located in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The revenues are earned in the form of Lease received.Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a health-care REIT. It holds interest in various property portfolios including hospitals, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. It operates its business in the United States.