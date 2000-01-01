Company Profile

Universal Health Realty is a health-care REIT, with a property portfolio spanning hospitals, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. Over half of the firm's properties are located in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The revenues are earned in the form of Lease received.Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a health-care REIT. It holds interest in various property portfolios including hospitals, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. It operates its business in the United States.