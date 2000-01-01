Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UHT

  • Market Cap$1.259bn
  • SymbolNYSE:UHT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS91359E1055

Company Profile

Universal Health Realty is a health-care REIT, with a property portfolio spanning hospitals, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. Over half of the firm's properties are located in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The revenues are earned in the form of Lease received.Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a health-care REIT. It holds interest in various property portfolios including hospitals, medical office buildings, and child-care centers. It operates its business in the United States.

Latest UHT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .