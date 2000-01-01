Company Profile

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.