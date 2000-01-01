Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a private personal residential homeowner insurance company. The company all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration and claims processing and settlement internally through our vertically integrated operations. It generates revenues primarily from the collection of premiums. It operates within Florida and across the United States.Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated insurance holding company, which through its various subsidiaries, covers insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and exposure management.