Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It offers services such as truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. The company reports into two segments namely Transportation and Logistics. Its Transportation segments are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by our agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations. The Logistics segment deliver value-added or transportation services to specific customers on a dedicated basis, generally pursuant to contract terms of one year or longer. It generates maximum revenue from the Transportation segment.Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is a provider of customized transportation & logistics solutions in United States, Mexico, Canada & Colombia. Its transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, refrigerated, shuttle & switching operations.