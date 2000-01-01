Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments Inc is a U.S based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. The company markets a line of residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms under the trade names UNIVERSAL and USI Electric. It also markets products to the electrical distribution trade such as electrical and lighting distributors as well as manufactured housing companies. Its product portfolio consists of smoke and fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, multi-gas alarms, universal smoke sensing technology, and plug-in alarms.