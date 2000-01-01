Universal Security Instruments Inc (AMEX:UUU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UUU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UUU
- Market Cap$0.860m
- SymbolAMEX:UUU
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINUS9138213023
Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments Inc is a U.S based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. The company markets a line of residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms under the trade names UNIVERSAL and USI Electric. It also markets products to the electrical distribution trade such as electrical and lighting distributors as well as manufactured housing companies. Its product portfolio consists of smoke and fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, multi-gas alarms, universal smoke sensing technology, and plug-in alarms.Universal Security Instruments Inc is a US-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. The company markets a line of residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms under the trade names UNIVERSAL and USI Electric.