Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc and its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products. It offers stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other premium alloyed steels.