Universal Store Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:UNI) Share Price

UNI
Universal Store Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Consumer Cyclical
Apparel Retail
Prev. Close
Mkt. Open
Volume
52w Low / High
Market Cap
P/E Ratio
Div. Yield
NAV Price
Last Traded
Chg
XASX
Company Profile
Universal Store Holdings Ltd is a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel. It offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories to the customers. The company brand portfolio includes Champion, Perfect Stranger, Tommy Jeans, Kiss Chacey, Thrills, and Barney Cools, and others.
Symbol
ASX:UNI
ISIN
AU0000113565
Currency
AUD
