Universal System Group SA (EURONEXT:MLUSG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLUSG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLUSG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLUSG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINFR0012060036
Company Profile
Universal System Group SA is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and installation of solar panels, thermodynamic water heaters and heat pumps for the residential market.