Universal System Group SA (EURONEXT:MLUSG)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLUSG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLUSG

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLUSG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012060036

Company Profile

Universal System Group SA is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and installation of solar panels, thermodynamic water heaters and heat pumps for the residential market.

Latest MLUSG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .