Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

North American company
Company Info - UTI

  • Market Cap$185.410m
  • SymbolNYSE:UTI
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9139151040

Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's operating segment includes Postsecondary education and Others. It generates maximum revenue from Postsecondary education.

