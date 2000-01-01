Company Profile

Universe Group PLC is a UK-based company, which designs, develops and supports point of sale, payment and online loyalty solutions and systems for the UK petrol forecourt and convenience store markets. It's trading segment is HTEC solutions, which provides hardware, software and service solutions into the UK petrol and convenience store markets. The group generates revenue from four distinct streams which are software licenses and hardware, service and installations, data service and consultancy and software maintenance. Geographically, its business can be across the region of the UK and Belgium of which the UK derives a majority revenue to the company.