Universe Group (LSE:UNG)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UNG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UNG

  • Market Cap£6.630m
  • SymbolLSE:UNG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0009483594

Company Profile

Universe Group PLC is a UK-based company, which designs, develops and supports point of sale, payment and online loyalty solutions and systems for the UK petrol forecourt and convenience store markets. It's trading segment is HTEC solutions, which provides hardware, software and service solutions into the UK petrol and convenience store markets. The group generates revenue from four distinct streams which are software licenses and hardware, service and installations, data service and consultancy and software maintenance. Geographically, its business can be across the region of the UK and Belgium of which the UK derives a majority revenue to the company.Universe Group PLC designs, develops and supports point of sale, payment and on-line loyalty solutions and systems for the UK petrol forecourt and convenience store markets.

Latest UNG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

UNG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .