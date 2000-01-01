Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The company also sells biomedical drugs medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Its products are under two categories namely treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly designed to achieve physical wellness and longevity (Chronic Condition Treatments), and cold and flu medications.