APAC company
Market Info - 8448

Company Info - 8448

  • Market CapHKD65.700m
  • SymbolSEHK:8448
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINKYG9370R1065

Universe Printshop Holdings Ltd offers printing services. The company prints and sells stationery products, advertisements, periodicals, directories, catalogues, and other products.

