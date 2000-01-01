Company Profile

Univision Engineering Ltd is a UK based company engaged in the provision of surveillance and security systems. It is primarily involved in the supply, design, installation, and maintenance of closed circuit television (CCTV) and surveillance systems, and the sale of security system related products. The company offers a product such as a video matrix switches/controller, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units, and multiplexers; video distribution amplifiers; sequential video switches; indoor camera enclosures; fiber optic transmitters/receivers; and digital video recording systems. Geographically it has the business presence across the region of Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China.Univision Engineering Ltd is engaged in the supply, design, installation and maintenance of closed circuit television and surveillance systems, the sell of security system related products and provision for electronic and mechanical services.