Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)

North American company
Market Info - UMRX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UMRX

  • Market Cap$19.310m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:UMRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9032141049

Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer.

