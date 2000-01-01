UnUsUaL Ltd (SGX:1D1)
Market Info - 1D1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1D1
- Market CapSGD298.460m
- SymbolSGX:1D1
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINSG1DF5000004
Company Profile
UnUsUaL Ltd is engaged in production and promotion of large-scale live events and concerts by renowned international artistes in Singapore and the region.