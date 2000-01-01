Company Profile

UOL Group is a general real estate company. The company maintains an extensive portfolio in Singapore that is composed of development and investment properties, hotels, and serviced suites. The development properties consist of residential units, office towers, and shopping centers. UOL Group's property development segment generates the vast majority of its revenue, followed by hotel operations. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy.