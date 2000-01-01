UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LSE:UPGS)
- Market Cap£79.380m
- SymbolLSE:UPGS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- ISINGB00BYX7MG58
Company Profile
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC develops, designs, sources and distributes consumer products. The Company focused on six product categories including SDA, Housewares, Audio, Laundry, Heating & Cooling and Luggage.