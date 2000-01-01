UPL Ltd ADR (SGX:BYS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BYS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BYS

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolSGX:BYS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90320U1152

Company Profile

UPL Ltd manufactures & markets crop protection chemicals and solutions. The Company offers products including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators, rodenticides, specialty chemicals, nutri-feeds, seeds and seed treatment products.

Latest BYS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .