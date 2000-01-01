Upstart Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UPST)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UPST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UPST
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:UPST
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS91680M1071
Company Profile
Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.