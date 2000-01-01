Ur-Energy Inc (TSE:URE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - URE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - URE
- Market CapCAD83.450m
- SymbolTSE:URE
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA91688R1082
Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S. Projects.Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. It is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.