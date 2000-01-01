Uracan Resources Ltd (TSX:URC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - URC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - URC

  • Market CapCAD3.180m
  • SymbolTSX:URC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA91688U2002

Company Profile

Uracan Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium properties. Its projects are in Saskatchewan and Quebec, Canada.

Latest URC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .