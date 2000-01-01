Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp is an independent U.S. uranium mining company. The company controls 104M lbs of qualified resources and a fully permitted uranium processing plant in South Texas. The company has a potential production profile of around 4 million pounds of U.S. origin U3O8 per year with room to expand.Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in uranium mining and related activities including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects located in the United States and Parguay.