Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UEC
- Market Cap$102.160m
- SymbolAMEX:UEC
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS9168961038
Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp is an independent U.S. uranium mining company. The company controls 104M lbs of qualified resources and a fully permitted uranium processing plant in South Texas. The company has a potential production profile of around 4 million pounds of U.S. origin U3O8 per year with room to expand.Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in uranium mining and related activities including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects located in the United States and Parguay.