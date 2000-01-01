Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

North American company
Company Info - UE

  • Market Cap$2.319bn
  • SymbolNYSE:UE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS91704F1049

Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a Maryland real estate investment trust. The company owns, manages, acquires, develops, redevelops and operates retail real estate in high barrier-to-entry markets.

