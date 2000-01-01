Urban Exposure Ordinary Shares (LSE:UEX)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UEX

  • Market Cap£106.980m
  • SymbolLSE:UEX
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFNSQ303

Company Profile

Urban Exposure PLC provides development funding for residential, mixed use, student accommodation, retirement living and PRS schemes.

Latest UEX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

UEX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .