Urban-gro Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UGRO)
North American company
Company Info - UGRO
- Market Cap$91.170m
- SymbolNASDAQ:UGRO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
- Currency
- ISINUS91704K2024
Company Profile
Urban-gro Inc is an engineering design services company that focuses on serving the indoor horticulture market. The company designs indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities and then integrates complex environmental equipment systems into those facilities. Its Equipment products categories include Benches, Climate Control, Fertigation, Lights, Water Treatment, and Wastewater Treatment.