Company Profile

Urban One Inc is an urban oriented, multi-media company. Its business is radio broadcasting franchise that is the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One's operations. It owns and operates approximately 50 broadcast stations.