Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, Terrain, and Bhldn brands. The firm also sells products through e-commerce, catalogs, its Nuuly clothing rental business, and approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women’s and men’s apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors. Urban Outfitters was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia.Urban Outfitters Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company that operates under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands. It also operates a Wholesale segment under the Free People brand.