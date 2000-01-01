Urban Tea Inc (NASDAQ:MYT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MYT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MYT

  • Market Cap$15.110m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MYT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG9396G1000

Company Profile

Delta Technology Holdings Ltd is a fine & specialty chemical company. It is engaged in producing & distributing organic compound including para-chlorotoluene, ortho-chlorotoluene, PCT/OCT downstream product, unsaturated polyester resin & other by-product.

Latest MYT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .