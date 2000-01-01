Company Profile

Urbana Corp is an investment company. It invests in the financial service sector, from exchanges to banks to broker-dealers and investment managers. The business objectives and strategies of the company are to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity.