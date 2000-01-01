Urban&Civic (LSE:UANC)
- Market Cap£490.600m
- SymbolLSE:UANC
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINGB00BKT04W07
Urban&Civic PLC is a UK based property development and investment company. It carries its business through segments which include strategic land and commercial property development.