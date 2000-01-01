Urbanise.com Ltd (ASX:UBN)

APAC company
Market Info - UBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UBN

  • Market CapAUD35.490m
  • SymbolASX:UBN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000UBN2

Company Profile

Urbanise.com Ltd provides cloud-based building services. The Company provides their services to Facility Managers, Property Managers, Corporate Real Estate Owners and Utilities, and Telcos.

Latest UBN news

