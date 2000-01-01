Company Profile

Urbas Grupo Financiero SA is a Spain-based company mainly engaged in the real estate sector. Its activities include the acquisition, development, and sale of land and properties, mainly in the regions of Guadalajara and Almeria.Urbas Grupo Financiero S.A is a Spain-based company mainly engaged in the real estate sector. Its activities include the acquisition, development and sale of land and properties, mainly in the regions of Guadalajara and Almeria.