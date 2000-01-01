Urbas Grupo Financiero SA (XMAD:UBS)

Market Info - UBS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UBS

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXMAD:UBS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0182280018

Company Profile

Urbas Grupo Financiero SA is a Spain-based company mainly engaged in the real estate sector. Its activities include the acquisition, development, and sale of land and properties, mainly in the regions of Guadalajara and Almeria.Urbas Grupo Financiero S.A is a Spain-based company mainly engaged in the real estate sector. Its activities include the acquisition, development and sale of land and properties, mainly in the regions of Guadalajara and Almeria.

