Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in acquisition, ownership, and management of the commercial real estate. The company's business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on neighborhood and community shopping centers in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. The company's operating segment is one of its property, Ridgeway, located in Stamford, Connecticut, US.Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. Its properties consist of neighborhood and community shopping centers & office buildings.