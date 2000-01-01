URU Metals Ltd (LSE:URU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - URU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - URU
- Market Cap£1.560m
- SymbolLSE:URU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINVGG930042012
Company Profile
URU Metals Ltd is involved in exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa and Sweden. It has a portfolio of large scale exploration assets, investments and joint venture projects in Africa, Europe, and North America.