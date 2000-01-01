URU Metals Ltd (LSE:URU)

UK company
Market Info - URU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - URU

  • Market Cap£1.560m
  • SymbolLSE:URU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG930042012

Company Profile

URU Metals Ltd is involved in exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa and Sweden. It has a portfolio of large scale exploration assets, investments and joint venture projects in Africa, Europe, and North America.

