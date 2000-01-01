Company Profile

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is the nation's fifth- largest bank with branches in well over 20 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.US Bancorp is a multi-state financial holding company. It offers financial services such as lending and depository service, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services.