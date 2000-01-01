US Cobalt Inc (TSX:USCO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - USCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - USCO
- Market CapCAD73.840m
- SymbolTSX:USCO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA90352L1085
Company Profile
US Cobalt Inc is a natural resource corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets with its primary focus on the development of the Iron Creek cobalt property in Idaho, USA.