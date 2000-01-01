US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - USCR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - USCR
- Market Cap$697.500m
- SymbolNASDAQ:USCR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS90333L2016
Company Profile
US Concrete Inc is engaged in producing and providing ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the markets in the United States.