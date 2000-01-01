US Energy Corp (NASDAQ:USEG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - USEG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - USEG

  • Market Cap$4.260m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:USEG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9118052086

Company Profile

US Energy Corp is a diversified natural resource company. Its objective is to identify and strategically invest in oil and gas exploration and development opportunities with a primary focus on oil.

Latest USEG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .