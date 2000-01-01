US Financial 15 Split Corp Class A (TSE:FTU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTU

  • Market CapCAD0.910m
  • SymbolTSE:FTU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA90341H5078

Company Profile

US Financial 15 Split Corp is an investment company. It invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised primarily of large capitalization US financial services companies.

Latest FTU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .