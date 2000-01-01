Company Profile

US Global Investors Inc is a registered investment advisory firm. The company furnishes an investment program for each of the clients it manages and determines, subject to overall supervision by the applicable board of trustees of the clients, the clients investments pursuant to an advisory agreement. US Global manages the following business segments: Investment management services; Investment management services - Canada; and Corporate Investments. It derives all its revenue from Investment management services.US Global Investors Inc with and its subsidiaries provide investment advisory services and administrative services. The Company offers its services to U.S. Global Investors Funds.