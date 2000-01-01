US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - URF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - URF
- Market CapAUD320.870m
- SymbolASX:URF
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINAU000000URF4
Company Profile
US Masters Residential Property Fund invests in US residential property market. The Company invests in freestanding and multi-family properties in the New York metropolitan area, specifically Hudson County, New Jersey, and Brooklyn, and Manhattan.