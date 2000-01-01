US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SLCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SLCA

  • Market Cap$434.790m
  • SymbolNYSE:SLCA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90346E1038

Company Profile

US Silica Holdings Inc is engaged in the mining industry. Its activities include exploration of minerals, especially silica used in making sand. The company is one of the leading suppliers of sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

Latest SLCA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .