USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - USAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - USAC
- Market Cap$1.634bn
- SymbolNYSE:USAC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS90290N1090
Company Profile
USA Compression Partners LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with customers in the oil and gas industry, using natural gas compressor packages that it designs, engineers, owns, operates and maintains.