USA Truck Inc provides transportation and logistics services. It reports two segments namely Trucking which consists of the company's truckload and freight service offerings and USAT Logistics which consist of the company's freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal service offerings. The company transports commodities throughout the United States and into and out of portions of Canada and Mexico. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Trucking segment.USA Truck Inc is a transportation and logistics service provider. The company transports commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of the portions of Canada. It also transports general commodities into and out of Mexico.