Company Profile

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.