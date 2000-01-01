Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA)

North American company
  • Market Cap$1.352bn
  • SymbolNYSE:USNA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90328M1071

Company Profile

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.Usana Health Sciences Inc manufactures health products. Its key products include science-based nutritional and personal care products.

