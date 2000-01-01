USCOM Ltd (ASX:UCM)
USCOM Ltd is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, and marketing of premium non-invasive cardiovascular and pulmonary medical devices. The company's geographical segment includes Australia, Asia, Americas, Europe, and Other regions. It generates maximum revenue from Asia. The company offers USCOM 1A, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitor that measures cardiovascular function; BP+, a supra-systolic oscillometric central blood pressure monitor that measures blood pressure and blood pressure waveforms at the heart, and SpiroSonic, a pulmonary function testing device based on multi-path ultrasound technology.USCOM Ltd design, develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive cardiac monitoring devices. Its products include USCOM 1A and Uscom BP+ .