Company Profile

USU Software AG, along with its subsidiaries, provides IT and knowledge management software. The company organizes its operations into two main segments: Product Business and Service Business. The Product Business segment includes infrastructure management, service/change management, finance management, process management, and knowledge management. The Service Business segment encompasses consulting services for IT projects and individual application development. It derives the majority of its revenue from Product Business segment. Its customers are based in Germany and operate in the fields of financial services, telecommunications, the automotive industry, consumer goods, services, and trade, as well as the public sector.