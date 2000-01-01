UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UTSI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UTSI

  • Market Cap$104.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:UTSI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9310A1141

Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp is a telecom infrastructure provider. The company is engaged in developing technology that will serve the rapidly growing demand for bandwidth from mobile, streaming and other applications.

Latest UTSI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .