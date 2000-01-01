Utz Brands Inc Class A (NYSE:UTZ)
Company Info - UTZ
- Market Cap$2.689bn
- SymbolNYSE:UTZ
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINUS9180901012
Company Profile
Utz Brands Inc manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others. The company's products include potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and veggie snacks. Its products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels.