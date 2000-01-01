Company Profile

Utz Brands Inc manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others. The company's products include potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and veggie snacks. Its products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels.