UUV Aquabotix Ltd (ASX:UUV)

APAC company
Company Info - UUV

  • Market CapAUD1.140m
  • SymbolASX:UUV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000UUV5

Company Profile

UUV Aquabotix Ltd develops and sells commercial/industrial-grade unmanned underwater vehicles, commercial/industrial-grade networked underwater cameras, and UUV and underwater camera accessories.

